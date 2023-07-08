German envoy calls on Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann called on Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhawan here today.

During the meeting, the Governor and the Ambassador engaged in fruitful discussions on various subjects. The use of German machinery for converting rice stubble into CNG was an area of mutual interest. The Governor envisaged keen interest in the use of technology in addressing environmental and agricultural challenges in the region.

Exploring opportunities for student exchanges and leveraging German expertise to support Punjab’s technological advancement were also touched upon.

The Governor appreciated the German Ambassador’s extensive knowledge about India, its electoral process, the politics and various aspects of the Constitution of India, which he believes reflects the value placed on understanding and engagement between nations.

Likewise, the German Ambassador appreciated the adventurous spirit of Punjabis and shared that a sizeable number of Punjabis have registered their presence in Germany. He suggested exploring possibilities of collaboration for skill development. He also appreciated the food and hospitality of the region.

The use of couple of Hindi phrases dexterously by the German Ambassador during his conversation with the Governor, took all present by surprise. Purohit appreciated his gesture that demonstrates cultural sensitivity and respect for the local language and customs.