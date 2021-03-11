GES Gazipur holds mother’s workshop

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

The Government Elementary School (GES), Gazipur in association with the Education department held a mother’s workshop at the school premises on Friday.

A release issued here said that the workshop was the second one and was held for pre-primary classes.

‘’Today our moms who made our programe special and all the participants had to memorise their part in order to perform in activities such as tracing, lacing, mask-making, games, rhymes, songs, dances, speeches and many more,’’ said a press release.

The vote of thanks was given by the Principal, Jasvinder Singh. Pre-primary incharge, Hardeep Kaur and Monika Singla along with other staff members were lauded for their efforts in organising the event.

