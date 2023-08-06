Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 5

In an attempt to curb the use of plastic through a Self-Help Group (SHG) of women, the local Municipal Corporation has come up with a one-stop shop, called “Prayas”, where biodegradable products made by these women will be sold.

The MC has allocated the group one of the booths at the new bridge market in Sector 17, which had been lying vacant for a decade, free of cost. SHGs have been formed under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) of the Centre.

Officials said renovation work inside the booths is underway. It is expected to be formally opened to the public in the coming week. A total of 10-12 products will be put up for sale. “It is an attempt to replace non-biodegradable products with nature-friendly goods. Many times, people want to buy biodegradable products, but they do not know where to go. Now, they will have a one-stop shop for such products,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

“Puja samagri” such as “agarbattis” and “diyas” made by processing floral waste by the self-help group will be on sale. The MC had earlier imparted two-day training to 35 volunteers of self-help groups in floral waste management. Jute and cloth bags will also be available at nominal charges. The corporation collects pre-used clothes from residents. These are cleaned and repaired. If usable, these are sold for Rs 1 at its Dhanas store, while the others are converted into bags, duster or “pochas”.

Besides, packaging material and other such items will also be available at the shop.

The MC is opening this “Prayas” store adjacent to the recently opened permanent Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) Centre at booths in the new bridge market near Jagat Cinema.

Residents also donate their reusable household articles such as clothes, books, shoes, electronic items, etc, which are further sold for Rs 1 at “Rupee Stores” of the MC.