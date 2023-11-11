Get eco-friendly products at civic body’s ‘Prarambh’ stall in Sec 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

To promote eco-friendly and sustainable products, the Municipal Corporation today set up a ‘Prarambh’ stall at the bustling Sector 22 market as part of its “Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali” campaign.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who inaugurated the stall, said the initiative was in line with the vision of a cleaner and greener Diwali. He said people visiting the stall could explore a diverse range of ‘unique and socially and environmentally responsible’ products. These include ‘potlis’ made of recycled clothes donated at the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centre, incense sticks made from floral waste, handmade and intricately designed candles, captivating wall paintings and traditional oil lamps or diyas, said the Mayor.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said by purchasing these products, individuals could actively contribute towards waste reduction and foster a cleaner and greener environment. She added that the eco-friendly product range available at the kiosk included herbal rangoli colors, cloth bags, hoops and paintings. She further said people choosing eco-friendly products would help support local artisans and entrepreneurs.

