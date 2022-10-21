Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 20

Electric vehicle (EV) buyers will not have to wait for too long to get subsidy as they will get the incentive within 15 days of submitting the application. However, the owners must apply within three months of the purchase.

With an aim to provide affordable electric vehicle shift in the city, UT Adviser Dharam Pal has approved the standard operating procedure for release of financial incentives under the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2022. This will be applicable to e-vehicles purchased and registered in Chandigarh on or after September 20.

Must Apply within three months Claim for sops must be made within 3 months of purchase

EV/hybrid vehicle should be bought in UT and registered with RLA

Incentive to be available during policy period i.e. up to Sept 19, 2027 Vehicles covered Electric bicycle

Electric three-wheeler (commercial & passenger)

Electric four-wheeler (commercial)

Electric car

Electric two-wheeler

Under the detailed guidelines, new buyers of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers (commercial and passenger), electric four-wheelers (commercial), e-cars and e-bicycles will be covered under the incentive scheme.

The direct incentive will be provided to only those users who purchase new electric vehicles/hybrid vehicles from the UT and get these registered with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh.

As per the guidelines, the direct incentive will remain in operation for a policy period, which is five years or till the time the UT Administration decides otherwise. Those purchasing a new electric car or hybrid vehicle between September 20, 2022, and September 19, 2027, will be admissible for direct incentive, subject to the number of electric vehicles to be incentivised as per the policy. However, the incentive will not be applicable to the government sector.

For grant of incentive on purchase of a new EV, listed documents should be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh, through offline mode initially, till the online mode is made operational.

Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST, said the incentive would be released to the beneficiary within 15 working days of acceptance of all documents, subject to availability of funds.

Users will forfeit entitlement to direct incentive if they do not submit their claim, complete in all respects, within three months from purchase of the new electric/hybrid vehicle. The CEO, CREST will be the competent authority to sanction the direct incentive.

He further said in case it was found at any stage the applicant had claimed the assistance on the basis of wrong facts, the applicant would, besides refunding assistance with compound rate of interest at 14%

per annum and facing

legal action, be debarred from grant of any incentive/assistance from the UT Administration.

The administration notified the EV Policy-2022 to make Chandigarh a “Model EV City” by achieving zero emission vehicles (ZEV) among all Indian cities by the end of the policy period of five years.

Apart from a complete waiver on registration fee and road tax, the UT has offered incentives in the range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2 lakh to first 42,000 buyers of EVs across all categories during the policy period. The aim is to encourage people to switch to EVs for lesser carbon footprint and make Chandigarh carbon neutral at the earliest.

Besides, a special early bird incentive will be given to owners of vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.

The incentive will be given at the rate of Rs 5,000/kWh capacity of the fixed battery for all categories of EVs, except e-bicycles and e-four-wheelers (commercial). Incentive for e-bicycles will be given at the rate of 25 per cent cost of the bicycle with a cap of Rs 3,000 and for commercial e-four-wheelers, it will be at the rate of Rs 10,000/kWh capacity of the fixed battery.