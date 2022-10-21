 Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim : The Tribune India

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Rs 3K to Rs 2L sop for first 42K buyers | Applicable from Sept 20

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 20

Electric vehicle (EV) buyers will not have to wait for too long to get subsidy as they will get the incentive within 15 days of submitting the application. However, the owners must apply within three months of the purchase.

With an aim to provide affordable electric vehicle shift in the city, UT Adviser Dharam Pal has approved the standard operating procedure for release of financial incentives under the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2022. This will be applicable to e-vehicles purchased and registered in Chandigarh on or after September 20.

Must Apply within three months

  • Claim for sops must be made within 3 months of purchase
  • EV/hybrid vehicle should be bought in UT and registered with RLA
  • Incentive to be available during policy period i.e. up to Sept 19, 2027

Vehicles covered

  • Electric bicycle
  • Electric three-wheeler (commercial & passenger)
  • Electric four-wheeler (commercial)
  • Electric car
  • Electric two-wheeler

Under the detailed guidelines, new buyers of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers (commercial and passenger), electric four-wheelers (commercial), e-cars and e-bicycles will be covered under the incentive scheme.

The direct incentive will be provided to only those users who purchase new electric vehicles/hybrid vehicles from the UT and get these registered with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh.

As per the guidelines, the direct incentive will remain in operation for a policy period, which is five years or till the time the UT Administration decides otherwise. Those purchasing a new electric car or hybrid vehicle between September 20, 2022, and September 19, 2027, will be admissible for direct incentive, subject to the number of electric vehicles to be incentivised as per the policy. However, the incentive will not be applicable to the government sector.

For grant of incentive on purchase of a new EV, listed documents should be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh, through offline mode initially, till the online mode is made operational.

Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST, said the incentive would be released to the beneficiary within 15 working days of acceptance of all documents, subject to availability of funds.

Users will forfeit entitlement to direct incentive if they do not submit their claim, complete in all respects, within three months from purchase of the new electric/hybrid vehicle. The CEO, CREST will be the competent authority to sanction the direct incentive.

He further said in case it was found at any stage the applicant had claimed the assistance on the basis of wrong facts, the applicant would, besides refunding assistance with compound rate of interest at 14%

per annum and facing

legal action, be debarred from grant of any incentive/assistance from the UT Administration.

The administration notified the EV Policy-2022 to make Chandigarh a “Model EV City” by achieving zero emission vehicles (ZEV) among all Indian cities by the end of the policy period of five years.

Apart from a complete waiver on registration fee and road tax, the UT has offered incentives in the range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2 lakh to first 42,000 buyers of EVs across all categories during the policy period. The aim is to encourage people to switch to EVs for lesser carbon footprint and make Chandigarh carbon neutral at the earliest.

Besides, a special early bird incentive will be given to owners of vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.

The incentive will be given at the rate of Rs 5,000/kWh capacity of the fixed battery for all categories of EVs, except e-bicycles and e-four-wheelers (commercial). Incentive for e-bicycles will be given at the rate of 25 per cent cost of the bicycle with a cap of Rs 3,000 and for commercial e-four-wheelers, it will be at the rate of Rs 10,000/kWh capacity of the fixed battery.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Romantic pictures of Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Amir Khan and wife Mahreen go viral, fans say 'How can someone be so mesmerisingly contagious'

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

3
Diaspora

Video: Indians dancing like ‘desi rockstars’ on Punjabi song block New York road for wedding procession, video goes viral, netizens say ‘money power’

4
Chandigarh

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

5
World

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

6
Punjab

On his birthday, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu taken to hospital for check-up

7
Nation

'Muslims don't worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not...': Bihar BJP MLA sparks controversy

8
Haryana

‘Straight trees are always cut first’: Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries

9
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

10
Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Top News

Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts

Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts

PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...

45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns

45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns

Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...

Mann writes to Guv, alleges interference

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

Justifies appointment of PAU VC

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Minister Harjot Singh Bains inspects Amritsar jail, seizes 8 cellphones

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Drug case: NIA raids at 2 locations in Tarn Taran

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

On run for 19 yrs, PO in police net

On run for 19 yrs, PO in police net

City witnesses 506 dengue cases, 2nd highest since 2018

Mosquitofish released in Butterfly Park pond

Illegal vendors sit pretty at Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19

Chandigarh to engage 143 retired teachers, jobless cry foul

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Drug smuggler arrested, 2-kg heroin seized

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

PAU Vice-Chancellor appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal’s appointment citing University Act 1970

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up