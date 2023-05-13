Get knowledge, money, success will follow: Haryana Governor to students

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 12

Instead of running after money, name and fame, acquire knowledge, because it is the power that will bring the other three things automatically to you, said Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on the occasion of the 27th convocation of Government Post Graduate College in Sector 1 here today.

The Governor said from this point onwards, a huge open classroom of life would be waiting for them. While one phase of their learning process was over, the real learning of their life was just about to begin.

Degrees were conferred on a total of 62 students from the faculty of commerce, 57 from the arts, five from BA (Hons)-English, 18 from BSc, 12 from BAMC, 16 from BCA, four from BPEd, 37 from MCom, seven from MA-Economics, one from MA-English, five from MA-History, nine from MA-political science and 11 from MA-psychology.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Haryana, was the guest of honour at the convocation ceremony. In his address, he said students should have the latest technical knowledge. “Connecting with the latest technology is necessary to do better in life,” he said, adding that there was a need to create such a system in which students do not have to wander after jobs.

27th convocation

