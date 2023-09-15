Get passport application processed on doorstep

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 14

Now, it is not mandatory to visit the passport offices to get your applications processed. Four mobile vans to be stationed across the city will do the job. A trial run of these vehicles was held in Sector 34 today.

Having taken an appointment on the Passport Seva portal, an applicant may choose from the vans stationed nearby, instead of visiting the passport offices in Industrial Area, Phase I, and Sector 34. The entire processing of application will be carried out by the staff deputed with the vehicles. Whether a person visits a passport office or a van, the passport will be delivered at his house after police verification.

With the introduction of the mobile service, applicants will have two major advantages. First, they will get the facility nearby their residences. Second, it will cut down on the long waiting period for obtaining an appointment to apply for the passport.

Priyanka Mehtani, Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Chandigarh, said, “At present, applicants are getting appointment for November (excluding tatkal cases). The van facility will cut short this period. The vehicles will be stationed in different parts of the city for processing passport applications. Their schedule will be posted on the portal. Gradually, the vans will be introduced in Punjab and Haryana also to reach out to villages and interior areas. This is the ultimate aim.”

As part of a trial run, the vans were deputed at Sector 34 today. A total of 80 applications were processed. The entire process, including fingerprint taking or photo clicking, was done on these vehicles.

After holding the trial run for a few days, the vans will be deputed at Panjab University, colleges and other such places in the city.

The officer shared 1,500 passport appointments were handled at the Industrial Area office and 360 at the Sector 34 office. In a month, around 9,000 persons will be able to get their passport applications processed in the vans.

