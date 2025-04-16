DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Get police verification done or move out, Mohali village panchayat tells migrants

Get police verification done or move out, Mohali village panchayat tells migrants

The development comes after an April 13 resolution directing the migrant workers to get their police verification process complete
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:52 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Migrants partake in langar alongside villagers at the local gurudwara in Buta Singh Wala village, Banur, Mohali, on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

Tension prevailed in Buta Singh Wala village near Banur after village panchayat issued a diktat to migrant labourers without police verification to relocate outside the village boundary by April 30.

The development comes after an April 13 resolution directing the migrant workers to get their police verification process complete at the earliest.

Sarpanch Jarnail Singh said, “We do not know the identities of these persons and the village residents have expressed apprehension of anti-social element mingling with them. There is no diktat to banish them from village. There is harmony in the village. Migrant labourers’ children play with ours. Today too, they are having langar with us.”

Advertisement

Village residents also reaffirmed that they have only asked for tenant verification through the panchayat.

“The gram panchayat has decided that all illegal migrants living inside the boundary of village be kept away from the residential area keeping in view the safety and security of women and the brotherhood in the village. All the illegal migrants are required to gettheir tenant verification done by April 30,” reads the notice by gram panchayat.

Advertisement

Addressing the issue, Banur station house officer Gursewak Singh said, “It appears that there is no ‘migrants vs locals’ issue or forcing someone of the village. It is a peaceful village. The residents’ only concern is that persons living here on rent should have their antecedents verified.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper