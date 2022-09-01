Get road repaired, Ambala DRM urged

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 31

Highlighting the poor condition of a road from Ambala City railway station to Inderpuri Colony, councillor Mithun Verma has requested the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) GM Singh to get the stretch repaired.

Verma, a member of the Ambala MC from ward No. 10, said the area of railway station fell under the limits of his ward and the stretch from the station to Inderpuri Colony was in dilapidated condition for several years.

#Ambala