Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

For safety of the passengers, allpublic service vehicles will have to get the vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and panic buttons installed by January 31.

In pursuance of the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the UT administration has made it mandatory for the fitment of vehicle location tracking device and panic buttons for the public service vehicles(maxi cab, motor cab, buses)in Chandigarh as specified under the Rule 125 (H) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

According to a notification issued by the UT administration, all specified registered vehicles will have to comply with requirement before January 31, 2023 and all specified new vehicles will have to comply with the same at the time of registration of vehicle.

All public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh are required to install these devices.

An official said the State Transport Authority (STA) had started the implementation of the VLT & EA (vehicle location tracking and emergency alert) project on June 30. Around 35 per cent of the public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh have been installed with the VLT device and panic button so far. These devices are checked at the time of fitness of vehicles, said the STA.

The official said it helped make travelling in public service vehicles safe, especially for women and children. It also helped keep track of whether the vehicle was following its decided route or not, had reached its destination on time or not, its speed, reckless driving, violation of traffic rules, etc.

Two wheelers, e-rickshaws and three-wheelers are exempt from installing these devices.