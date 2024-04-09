GGDSD College, Sector 32

The college organised an alumni meet in association with the SD Alumni Association, Chandigarh (SDAAC). The event was attended by alumni, faculty members, retired teachers, management and supporters of the institute. Around 400 alumni of the college participated in the event. The secretary general of SDAAC, Tarun Kumar Suneja, announced the opening of SDAAC International Chapters in the USA, Canada, Delhi and Gurgaon.

Sri Sukhmani Dental College & Hospital

A Continuing Dental Education (CDE) programme was organised at the Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital in Dera Bassi. Dr KD Singh Sachdeva was the keynote speaker. He addressed the fundamental questions related to interdisciplinary care, including what, why, when, where and how it should be integrated into routine dental practice.

Department of Law, PU

The department organised the DOLMUN — a debate and constructive dialogue programme. Delegates from various institutions participated in discussions on pressing global issues. The key topics addressed included climate change, humanitarian aid and international security, showcasing the commitment of young leaders to finding solutions to complex global challenges.

Punjab Engineering College

The E-Summit 2024 was inaugurated at the college. The event witnessed engagement from multiple teams, immersing themselves in realistic stock market simulations. Notably, the event comprised two distinct rounds that aimed to hone participants’ skills — round 1 focused on forecasting the growth trajectories of specific companies, and round 2 entailed strategic stock acquisitions guided by the latest market trends.

Panjab University

Gyan Setu Think Tank, UIET, and the Cybercrime Prevention Cell organised a special lecture on cyber security and artificial intelligence at the Computer Department in UIET, Panjab University. The main lecture was delivered by Brig Rajeev Kawal Anand, a veteran expert in cyber security and artificial intelligence. He laid out a theoretical framework followed by the basic concepts of machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence and cyber security. This was followed by a practical and interactive session by Deputy SP Prabhjot Kaur.