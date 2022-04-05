GGDSD College to host bodybuilding contests

Chandigarh, April 4
The Chandigarh Amateur Body Building Association will organise the 33rd Senior and 30th Junior Mr Chandigarh Body Building Championships, sixth Women Fitness and eight Men’s Physique Open Weight Championships on April 10 at GGDSD College, Sector 32. The weighing-in for the championships will be held on April 9 between 3 pm to 6 pm at CABBA Office, SCO 62-63, Sector 17.
Weight categories for Senior Mr Chandigarh will be below 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg and above 100 kg. Weight categories for Junior Mr Chandigarh will be below 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg and above 80 kg. For Women Fitness Miss Chandigarh and seventh Men’s Physique Mr Chandigarh event, it will open weight category. —
Tribune Shorts
