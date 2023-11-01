GGDSD grapplers emerge champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The wrestling team of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter-College Wrestling Greco Roman (Men) Championship.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Abohar, claimed the second position with 13 points and Govind National College, Narangwal, finished third with 10 points.

In the 55kg individual event, Manjeet Singh won the gold medal by defeating Gulshan Kumar. Lakshay and Neeraj Sharma claimed the joint third position. Ratnesh Chaudhary won the top position in the 60kg group by defeating Akashdeep. Rahul Singh stood third.

Sachin and Baag Singh won the first and second positions, respectively, in the 63kg category, followed by Awkush at the third position. Lokesh Sindhu won the 67kg category gold

by overpowering Gurkaran Singh. Sahil and Vansh Thakur finished at the third position.

Vishal defeated Khushkaran Singh to claim the 72kg gold medal followed by Taanish Bains and Karanpreet at the joint third position. Abhimanu defeated Ajay Lather in the 77kg final bout, while Sachin Dahiya and Sahil Khan claimed the joint third position. Robinpreet Singh won the 82kg category gold medal by defeating Navraj Singh, Vinay finished at the third spot.

Karan Kamboj defeated Jaskaran Singh to win the 87kg category event followed by Vasu Kangra and Manjeet at the joint third position. Vikrant Singh Bhoriya won the 97kg final by overpowering Sumit Kamboj. Harkrishan Singh and Surinder Singh claimed the joint third position. Rahul Lathwal won the 130kg final. He defeated Gurjeet Singh to win the gold medal. Akash Sharma claimed the third position.

