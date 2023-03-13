GGDSD, MCM DAV claim rowing titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

GGDSD College, Sector 32, and MCM DAV College, Sector 36, won the Panjab University Inter-College Rowing Men and Women Championships, respectively. The Sector 32 team won the title with a score of 116 points.

SGGS College, Sector 26, claimed second position with 108 points and DAV College, Sector 10, finished third with 36 points in the men’s event.

In the women’s category, MCM DAV College claimed the top position by scoring 86 points. GGS College for Women, Sector 26, finished second with 76 points and GGDSD College team finished third with 43 points.

In the men’s event, SSGS College won lightweight coxless-4 gold medal, while GGDSD College and DAV College, Hoshiarpur, claimed second and third positions, respectively.

In the single scull (500m), SGGS College, GGDSD College and Panjab University Campus claimed top three positions, respectively. GGDSD College claimed heavyweight men-4 (500m) gold medal, while SGGS College finished second and DAV College claimed third position.