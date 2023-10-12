GGDSD paddlers win inter-college tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter-College Table Tennis Tournament for both men and women categories. In the women’s event, the Panjab University Campus team claimed second position, while MCM DAV College, Sector 36, stood third. In the men’s event, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, claimed second position and Panjab University Campus finished at third spot.

