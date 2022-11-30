GGDSD pugilists claim overall title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

GGDSD College, Sector 32, claimed the overall champions’ trophy on the last day of the 21st Senior Women Chandigarh State Boxing Championships at Sports Complex in Sector 42. The team of Sector 56 boxing coaching centre claimed the second spot. Neema Khatri was named the best boxer of the tournament.

In the 45-48kg category, Simran won gold by defeating Jyoti Kumari. Kajal won the first spot in (48-50kg) event by defeating Rekha Rani. In the flyweight (50-52kg) event, Neha claimed the top position, while in the bantam weight (52-54kg) Monika defeated Sheetal to win gold. Aarti won the featherweight (54-57kg) gold, while Renu claimed top spot in the light weight (57-60kg) event. In the light welterweight (60-63kg) category, Neema won gold by defeating Monika. In (63-66kg) final, Mannu defeated Asmi. In (66-70kg) final, Sohini defeated Anju Burail, while in the middle weight (70-75kg) final, Pranshu Rathore ousted Ritu. In (81+kg) title bout, Mehak defeated Tanya.