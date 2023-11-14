GGSCW-26 win cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, won the Panjab University (PU) Inter-College Cricket Tournament for Women. The PU Campus team claimed the second position, and MCM DAV College, Sector 36, finished at third spot. Meanwhile, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar (Ludhiana), won the PU Inter-College Hockey Tournament for Men. Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, claimed the second position and LLR Government College, Dhudika, third. TNS

Paragon School win by 42 runs

Chandigarh: Paragon School defeated Shishu Niketan School, Sector 66, by 42 runs at an U-13 inter-school cricket tournament. Batting first, Paragon School posted 175/4 in 15 overs with the help of Sarvesh (78) and Taj Gill (57). Abhinav and Ranveer claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 66 team posted 133/4 in the allotted overs. Kushagra (32), Ranveer (21) and Navraj (16) scored for the side. Arnav Singh and Lokesh took a wicket each. In the second match, St Joseph's School defeated Delhi Public School, Sector 40, by 37 runs. The Sector 44 team scored 140/8 with the help of Sukhman Singh Deol (42), Pradeep Gurjar (24) and Aujas Sharma (20). In reply, the Sector 40 team posted 103 runs as Shaurya Sharma (32) and Vaibhav Maurya (19) contributed to the total. Aujas Sharma claimed three wickets while Abhishek Joshi took two for the bowling side.

