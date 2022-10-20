GGSCW wins laurels at PU youth festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

On the second day of the Panjab University Youth & Heritage Festival (Zone B) at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26, the hosts won the first prize in theatrical events category.

The Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, stood second and the PGGCG, Sector 11, finished third.

Jasnoor was declared the best actor in the one-act play, followed by Vanisha and Sakshi. The histrionics event was won by Nandini Punjani, followed by Karuna Gulati and Jyotsna Kamboj.

In the skit category, the GGSCW claimed the first position by defeating the PGGCG, Sector 42. The PGGCG, Sector 11, finished third. Sneha of the PGGCG-42 was adjudged the best actor in this category, followed by Komal (GGSCW-26) and Pooja (PGGCG-11).