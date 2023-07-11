Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 10

The administration has started a massive drive to evacuate people from the villages of Sadhanpur, Dhandera, Khazoor Mandi, Tiwana and Alamgir after a breach in the Ghaggar embankment near Alamgir.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the villages of Sadhanpur, Dhandera, Khazoor Mandi, Tiwana and Alamgir were inundated due to the breach and the teams of the NDRF and the Army were roped in for rescue operations. The situation was under control and no loss of life had taken, she added.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said 65 women and children were shifted from Tiwana village to Jashan Palace on Sunday. The NDRF shifted 25 persons from Khazoor Mandi village to a safe place. Once the Ghaggar river receded, work would be started to plug the breach. Arrangements have been made at relief camps at Jashan Palace near Lalru and the City Resort.