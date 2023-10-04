Ghaziabad fraudster nabbed for duping Chandigarh resident of Rs 60 lakh

Chandigarh, October 3

A fraudster has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police for duping a resident of Rs 60 lakh under the guise of investing in insurance policies.

The police had received a complaint from Prem Singh, who stated that a caller, purportedly named Ati Sharma, told him that he could claim additional benefits on the existing insurance policies.

He got another call from a person, who introduced himself as Bharat Nandan. The caller persuaded him to purchase additional policies for more benefits worth crores. He transferred about Rs 60 lakh in different bank accounts only to realise later that he had been tricked.

During investigation, Tarun Sharma, alias Bharat Nandan (31), a resident of Ghaziabad, UP, was arrested. — TNS

Had worked for insurance company

During investigation, it came to light that the accused previously worked for an insurance company at Noida in 2011 and sold an insurance policy to the complainant. He left the job and joined another insurance company in 2020. The police said the accused started targeting his former clients enticing them with promises of substantial profits through new insurance investments. He defrauded his victims of about Rs 2.5 crore.

