Gill conferred akademi fellowship

Chandigarh, April 27
Tejwant Singh Gill, an eminent Punjabi writer and scholar, was conferred the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Fellowship here today. The fellowship was presented to him by Madhav Kaushik, vice-president of the akademi.
Gill, on whom the akademi has conferred its highest honour, is an accomplished translator too. He had also translated Garcia Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude” into Punjabi.
The fellowship is the highest honour conferred by the akademi (India’s National Academy of Letters) on a living writer. The number of fellows cannot exceed 21 at a particular time. The recipients of the fellowship are often described as “immortals of Indian literature.” The fellowship carries a copper plaque.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors