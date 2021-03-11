Gill conferred akademi fellowship

Chandigarh, April 27

Tejwant Singh Gill, an eminent Punjabi writer and scholar, was conferred the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Fellowship here today. The fellowship was presented to him by Madhav Kaushik, vice-president of the akademi.

Gill, on whom the akademi has conferred its highest honour, is an accomplished translator too. He had also translated Garcia Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude” into Punjabi.

The fellowship is the highest honour conferred by the akademi (India’s National Academy of Letters) on a living writer. The number of fellows cannot exceed 21 at a particular time. The recipients of the fellowship are often described as “immortals of Indian literature.” The fellowship carries a copper plaque.