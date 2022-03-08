Gill, Kashyap win SJOBA rally title

Chandigarh, March 7
AVS Gill and Virender Kashyap won the Extreme 4WD event on the concluding day of the 35th St John’s Old Boys Association Rally last evening.
Rallyist from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali reached the finish point, St John’s High School, in the evening and later gathered for prize distribution at Chandigarh Golf Range .
“We were able to complete the rally with a cumulative timing way ahead of other competitors. What made our win special was that we were up against some of the best navigators of South India. Every competitive leg required different set of skills to finish, and we came up tops,” he said. First runners-up were Harvinder Bhola and Chirag Thakur, while the 2nd runners-up were Sanja Razdan and Karan Aukta.
The participants in the rally had driven up to Taj Retreat, ahead of Garhshankar, and back to the city.
The following are the results. Team Trophy in 4WD: Harjee Rallying; Team Trophy Moto: Hero Motorsports; Fastest Moto in Ladies: Mahak Dixit; Fastest Couple in 4WD: Maj Arpit Kapila and Capt Namrata
Moto: Shardul Sharma (winner), Yuva Kumar (1st runner-up) and Suhail Ahmed (2nd runner-up)
