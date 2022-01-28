Gillco Group MD Ranjit Singh Gill files papers for Kharar seat on SAD-BSP ticket

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, January 27

A real estate baron and Managing Director of the Gillco Group, Ranjit Singh Gill (57), who is contesting the Assembly elections on the SAD-BSP ticket from Kharar, owns assets worth Rs74 crore. He also has a 1994-model Maruti car worth Rs25,000.

In an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers before the returning officer at Kharar today, Gill declared that in 2017, his total assets were worth Rs29 crore. At Rs74 crore, his assets have increased three-fold in five years. In the 2017 Assembly elections, he had fought from the Kharar seat and finished third in the contest.

As per the affidavit, an FIR has been registered against him under the Disaster Management Act-2005 for gathering more than 10 people in June last year.

Gill has moveable and immovable assets worth Rs39.5 crore and Rs35.2 crore, respectively. Besides, he has Rs1.3 lakh cash in hand, bonds and mutual funds worth Rs18 lakh and jewellery worth Rs82.5 lakh. He also owns two tractors worth Rs6 lakh besides a Maruti car.

Gill owns a 253-sq yd house in Phase 7 worth Rs50 lakh besides agriculture land in various parts of Ropar amounting to Rs9.15 crore.

Gill, who is considered close to the Badal family, is the promoter of Gillco Valley, which comprises of commercial properties, residential projects, entertainment and educational projects spread in various parts of the Mohali district.

A native of Majri Jattan village in Rupnagar district and presently residing at Sector 2, Chandigarh, Gill has graduated from the Government College, Rupnagar. After his stint as the village sarpanch and member of the Block Samiti, he had moved to Kharar in 2002.

AAP, Cong, SAD all chips

of same blocks: Charuni

Fatehgarh Sahib: Gurnam Singh Charuni, chief, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP), today inaugurated the election office of Sarabjit Singh Makhan, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and SSP alliance candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib. He urged farmers to unite in favour of farmer candidates and send them to Assembly to form their own government. He said political parties like AAP, Congress and SAD(B) were the chip of same block and that was the reason farmers had formed their own party.

Meanwhile, Dr Amandeep Kaur Dholewal, SSM candidate from the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency, opened her election office here today. District BKU leaders and farmers in large number attended the function.