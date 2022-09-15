Girivar Phutela logs comeback win in badminton championship

Chandigarh, September 14
Girivar Phutela recorded a comeback (9-11, 11-3, 11-4) win over Gursahib Singh to move into the next round of boys’ U-11 on the opening day of the PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) at the Sector 38 Sports Complex here today.
Rudraksh Raheja also recorded an identical comeback (3-11, 11-7, 11-10) win over Vihaan Gill, while Abhijay Anand defeated Shivansh Badyal (11-1, 11-3).
In the girls’ U-15 event, Shubhangi Chaudhari defeated Jasleen Kaur (11-5, 11-5) and Anika Sharma overpowered Kaashvi Sood (11-5, 11-10). Pratibha also moved ahead by defeating Jasmine Kaur (11-3, 11-4), Aishmeet Kaur ousted Vamika (11-4, 11-1), Vanshika defeated Pari Khambra (11-3, 11-6) and Baaruni Chopra outplayed Parneet Kaur Kalra (11-3, 11-2). Raissa Bhanot won the girls’ U-17 match by defeating Tanvi Gupta (11-8, 11-7).
In the boys’ U-13 event, top seed Aarush Sharma defeated Gaddam Swanit Reddy (11-4, 11-5). Taran Hooda overpowered Vaihav Sood (11-8, 11-3), Agamvir Singh ousted Yash Kumar (8-11, 11-7, 11-7), Bhavin Garg defeated Akshit Sharma (11-3, 11-5) and Viraj Singh Chandel blanked Luvyaan Singh Kakkar (11-6, 11-5).
Aryaman Dhull defeated Aadi Sharma (11-6, 11-2) in a boys’ U-17 match. Nimit Pal defeated Gunit Nakra (11-6, 11-5), Aditya Gautam overpowered Ekjot Saini (11-4, 11-9) and Tanveer Singh defeated Rohan Datyal (11-3, 11-1).
Surinder Mahajan, honorary secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), said this championship was being organised by the CBA for schoolgoing students of Chandigarh to promote the sport.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...