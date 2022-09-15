Girivar Phutela logs comeback win in badminton championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Girivar Phutela recorded a comeback (9-11, 11-3, 11-4) win over Gursahib Singh to move into the next round of boys’ U-11 on the opening day of the PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) at the Sector 38 Sports Complex here today.

Rudraksh Raheja also recorded an identical comeback (3-11, 11-7, 11-10) win over Vihaan Gill, while Abhijay Anand defeated Shivansh Badyal (11-1, 11-3).

In the girls’ U-15 event, Shubhangi Chaudhari defeated Jasleen Kaur (11-5, 11-5) and Anika Sharma overpowered Kaashvi Sood (11-5, 11-10). Pratibha also moved ahead by defeating Jasmine Kaur (11-3, 11-4), Aishmeet Kaur ousted Vamika (11-4, 11-1), Vanshika defeated Pari Khambra (11-3, 11-6) and Baaruni Chopra outplayed Parneet Kaur Kalra (11-3, 11-2). Raissa Bhanot won the girls’ U-17 match by defeating Tanvi Gupta (11-8, 11-7).

In the boys’ U-13 event, top seed Aarush Sharma defeated Gaddam Swanit Reddy (11-4, 11-5). Taran Hooda overpowered Vaihav Sood (11-8, 11-3), Agamvir Singh ousted Yash Kumar (8-11, 11-7, 11-7), Bhavin Garg defeated Akshit Sharma (11-3, 11-5) and Viraj Singh Chandel blanked Luvyaan Singh Kakkar (11-6, 11-5).

Aryaman Dhull defeated Aadi Sharma (11-6, 11-2) in a boys’ U-17 match. Nimit Pal defeated Gunit Nakra (11-6, 11-5), Aditya Gautam overpowered Ekjot Saini (11-4, 11-9) and Tanveer Singh defeated Rohan Datyal (11-3, 11-1).

Surinder Mahajan, honorary secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), said this championship was being organised by the CBA for schoolgoing students of Chandigarh to promote the sport.