Girl booked on charge of abetting suicide

Dera Bassi, April 3
The police have booked a girl, Manjinder Kaur (21), a native of Nalagarh, for abetment to suicide of rape accused Dinesh Kumar, who allegedly ended his life in Dera Bassi on April 1. The victim, also a native of Nalagarh, was rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, where he died.
On April 2, the girl submitted a complaint at the Nalagarh police station that Dinesh, a patwari, was living with her for the past two years and he had promised to marry her. Later, he backtracked, saying that he had got engaged to another girl. After a suicide note was recovered from Dinesh, the Dera Bassi police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the girl. —
