Girl dies, 2 siblings suffer burns as hut catches fire in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

A five-year-old girl of a migrant family lost her life, while her two siblings were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, with burn injuries after a fire broke out in their hut, situated on farmland in Mullana, last night.

The deceased has been identified as Deepali. The injured have been identified as Deepa (8) and Vishal (7). Their mother Munni also suffered minor burn injuries.

They were rushed to a private medical college where Deepali was declared dead, while Deepa and Vishal were referred to the PGI.

Munni’s husband had died in an accident and she works as a labourer. The family has been living in a field for the past four years.

Munni said, “I have no idea what happened. We were sleeping when the fire broke out. I raised the alarm. My brother, who lives near our hut, reached there and poured water, but my children suffered burn injuries. I have lost everything. My child lost her life, while two are undergoing treatment. I have no money for treatment.”

The SHO of the Mullana police station, Subhash Singh, said, “A burning candle is suspected to have caused the fire. A girl lost her life. Her body has been handed over to the family. Two children are undergoing treatment at the PGI. They have suffered around 40 per cent burn injuries.”

In another incident, a fire broke out last night at a railway dwelling in the Parao area near the military railway crossing in Ambala Cantonment. Teams from an Army unit located nearby immediately rushed to the site with their firefighting staff and vehicles and doused the fire, averting a major mishap. There were no casualties. The civil authorities thanked the Army for prompt action, which helped in saving lives of residents and ensured minimum damage to property.