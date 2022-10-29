Girl found dead near Sukhna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The body of Nakodar girl Anjali, 22, was found under mysterious circumstances in the forest area near Sukhna on Friday. On getting information at 1.47 pm about a body lying near Garden of Silence, police officials rushed to scene and cordoned off the area. DSP (East) Palak Goel said there were no visible injury marks on the body. “She was last seen by family in Nakodar,” said the DSP. The autopsy will be held on Saturday. An investigation has been initiated. TNS

Snatching in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone and a purse from a man near his house in Mani Majra. Complainant Ravinder Singh, a resident of Govindpura, reported that two unknown persons riding a scooter snatched his phone and purse containing some cash and documents. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. TNS

Mother-son duo booked

Chandigarh: A mother-son duo has been booked for thrashing a 70-year-old man. Complainant Budhi Ram, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, alleged that Neeraj, alias Bhila, and his mother thrashed him at the colony. The complainant got injured and was admitted to the GMCH in Sector 32. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.