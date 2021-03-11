Girl injured in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unknown driver of a black car sped away after hitting a Sector 44 girl in front of the market near the light point in Sector 44-D. The complainant got injured in the incident which took place on May 3 and was admitted to a hospital. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Phones stolen from e-bike

Chandigarh: Unknown persons stole seven mobile phones and the battery of an e-bike parked near Government Model Senior Secondary School at Mani Majra on May 6. On a complaint of Kishangarh resident Ranjeet Pathak, a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Woman loses Rs 6.47L to swindler

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 38 was reportedly duped of lakhs. A female agent of Bima Lokpal called the woman on June 12 last year regarding intimation of pending balance amount of old insurance policies. The caller insisted her to deposit a certain amount of money in refundable investments to get the bonus. The complainant then deposited a total Rs 6,47,000 in different bank accounts. The victim alleged that the person neither paid her bonus, nor returned her money. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Hockey trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will organise trials to select Chandigarh men’s junior team on at the Sector 42 Sports Complex on May 9 at 3 pm. The selected team will participate in the Hockey India Junior Men National Championship to be held at Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, from May 17 to 28. According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, players registered with Hockey Chandigarh can participate in the trials. Players, born on and after January 1, 2003, can participate in the trials. TNS

Rajesh logs victory in tennis

Chandigarh: Rajesh Jain defeated Canada’s Gursimran Singh Bhullar (6-1, 6-0) in men’s single 40+ category match on the opening day of the Seniors ITF tennis Championship at Roots Academy. Kiran Kumar defeated Shaminder Singh (6-0, 7-6(3)), while Gulvir Singh faced a tough competition from Dinesh Chandra before logging (7-5, 2-6, 10-5) victory. In the men’s 35+ category, Panjal Ahlawat defeated Vikas Yadav (6-4, 5-7, 10-4). In the men’s 45+ category, Ashish Kapoor ousted Balbir Singh (6-1, 6-2), while Anirudh Biswas outplayed Adarsh Vir Singh (6-4, 6-3). Shyam Jagat also marched ahead by defeating Nitin Gupta (6-1, 6-0). In the men’s 60+ category, Gajendra Singh defeated Naresh Razora (5-7, 6-2, 11-9) and Rajesh Kumar overpowered Devendra Singh (6-3, 6-2). TNS

Interactive session

Chandigarh: The Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, here, organised an interactive session on “Save Soil” movement, with the help of the Isha Yoga Foundation. The members of the foundation - Dr Mona Chopra, Kashish, Seema, Rupali, Kartik, Ketan and Sandeep - interacted with students. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda gave insights about the importance of soil in the area of diet and nutrition. The programme began with the demonstration of advanced asanas by students of the college. Later, an interactive session with students was conducted by Dr Mona. Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Dr Gunnidhi Sharma also shared their views on the significance of soil. Students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, also attended the event. TNS

Celebrating motherhood

Chandigarh: Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 22, and Shishu Niketan Public School, Nayagaon, celebrated Mother’s Day on the school premises. A special assembly was conducted in which students recited poems, performed dances and staged a play to pay tributes to mothers. Students planted saplings and cared for mother nature. They made wall hangings, paintings and embroideries for their mothers.