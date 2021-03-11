in brief

Girl injured in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

An unknown driver of a black car sped away after hitting a Sector 44 girl in front of the market near the light point in Sector 44-D. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unknown driver of a black car sped away after hitting a Sector 44 girl in front of the market near the light point in Sector 44-D. The complainant got injured in the incident which took place on May 3 and was admitted to a hospital. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Phones stolen from e-bike

Chandigarh: Unknown persons stole seven mobile phones and the battery of an e-bike parked near Government Model Senior Secondary School at Mani Majra on May 6. On a complaint of Kishangarh resident Ranjeet Pathak, a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Woman loses Rs 6.47L to swindler

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 38 was reportedly duped of lakhs. A female agent of Bima Lokpal called the woman on June 12 last year regarding intimation of pending balance amount of old insurance policies. The caller insisted her to deposit a certain amount of money in refundable investments to get the bonus. The complainant then deposited a total Rs 6,47,000 in different bank accounts. The victim alleged that the person neither paid her bonus, nor returned her money. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Hockey trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will organise trials to select Chandigarh men’s junior team on at the Sector 42 Sports Complex on May 9 at 3 pm. The selected team will participate in the Hockey India Junior Men National Championship to be held at Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, from May 17 to 28. According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, players registered with Hockey Chandigarh can participate in the trials. Players, born on and after January 1, 2003, can participate in the trials. TNS

Rajesh logs victory in tennis

Chandigarh: Rajesh Jain defeated Canada’s Gursimran Singh Bhullar (6-1, 6-0) in men’s single 40+ category match on the opening day of the Seniors ITF tennis Championship at Roots Academy. Kiran Kumar defeated Shaminder Singh (6-0, 7-6(3)), while Gulvir Singh faced a tough competition from Dinesh Chandra before logging (7-5, 2-6, 10-5) victory. In the men’s 35+ category, Panjal Ahlawat defeated Vikas Yadav (6-4, 5-7, 10-4). In the men’s 45+ category, Ashish Kapoor ousted Balbir Singh (6-1, 6-2), while Anirudh Biswas outplayed Adarsh Vir Singh (6-4, 6-3). Shyam Jagat also marched ahead by defeating Nitin Gupta (6-1, 6-0). In the men’s 60+ category, Gajendra Singh defeated Naresh Razora (5-7, 6-2, 11-9) and Rajesh Kumar overpowered Devendra Singh (6-3, 6-2). TNS

Interactive session

Chandigarh: The Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, here, organised an interactive session on “Save Soil” movement, with the help of the Isha Yoga Foundation. The members of the foundation - Dr Mona Chopra, Kashish, Seema, Rupali, Kartik, Ketan and Sandeep - interacted with students. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda gave insights about the importance of soil in the area of diet and nutrition. The programme began with the demonstration of advanced asanas by students of the college. Later, an interactive session with students was conducted by Dr Mona. Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Dr Gunnidhi Sharma also shared their views on the significance of soil. Students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, also attended the event. TNS

Celebrating motherhood

Chandigarh: Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 22, and Shishu Niketan Public School, Nayagaon, celebrated Mother’s Day on the school premises. A special assembly was conducted in which students recited poems, performed dances and staged a play to pay tributes to mothers. Students planted saplings and cared for mother nature. They made wall hangings, paintings and embroideries for their mothers.

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA