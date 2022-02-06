Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Chandigarh, February 5
A two-wheeler rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the city yesterday.
A resident of Sector 56, Deepak, reported to the police that a car hit his cousin, Ritika, who was riding a scooty, on the road separating Sector 39 and 56 yesterday. She suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The police said a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC had been registered at the the Sector 39 police station. Investigation into the case is in progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets
India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...
Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official
The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...
Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'
Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...
UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages
BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...