Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

A two-wheeler rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the city yesterday.

A resident of Sector 56, Deepak, reported to the police that a car hit his cousin, Ritika, who was riding a scooty, on the road separating Sector 39 and 56 yesterday. She suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police said a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC had been registered at the the Sector 39 police station. Investigation into the case is in progress.

