Girl ‘molested’; brawl leaves 1 hurt, 4 booked in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 1

A Mohali resident was attacked with sharp weapons after his female friend was allegedly molested by four youths during a late-night brawl in Sector 10 here.

The injured has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Phase 10, Mohali, who has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The four suspects have been identified as Kartik, a resident of Maya Garden, Zirakpur; Nikhil Chauhan and Mayank, both residents of Sector 10; and Harshit a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 5, Baltana, Zirakpur.

Namish Gulati, a resident of Sector 68, in his complaint to the police claimed he along with friends Gurpreet, a female resident of Sector 68 and another resident of Sector 40-A, Chandigarh, had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday and New Year’s Eve at her house in Sector 10.

During the celebrations, Gurpreet and his female friend came out of the house. They later heard Gurpreet’s shrieks and rushed out, only to find blood oozing out of his head. Gurpreet claimed the four suspects tried to molest his female friend and was hit in the head with a sharp object when he intervened. They called the police and both parties were taken the Sector 10 police post.

Gurpreet was taken to the Sector 6 Civil Hospital and later shifted to the GMCH.

A case under Sections 323, 354, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered at the Sector 5 police station against the four suspects. The police are investigating the case.