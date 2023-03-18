Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

Chandigarh, March 17
Three vehicles, including an SUV and a sedan, parked outside two houses in Sector 37 were damaged after a rashly driven car rammed into these on Thursday night.
The vehicle involved in the crash was being driven by a girl accompanied by a youth. Both fled the scene after the accident. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
Ashok Budhiraja, whose brand new SUV and a scooter were damaged, said he heard a loud bang around 12.30 am and rushed out of the house.
A white SUV first crashed into his neighbour’s vehicle and dragged it for a few metres before hitting his car and a scooter. “The impact of the collision was such that even the gate of my house was damaged,” he said. The footage of the CCTV camera installed outside the house revealed a girl was behind the wheel of the SUV involved in the crash. After the accident, the girl and a youth accompanying her swap seats and they drive off.
The police were informed, following which an investigation was initiated.
