Girl refutes parents’ kidnapping charge

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 29

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a 24-year-old youth at Bhud village in Raipur Rani on Thursday. However, the police said the girl stated that she left her home on her own and wanted to marry the ‘accused’.

In a complaint to the police, the girl’s parents, who work on a fish farm, had claimed that their daughter was kidnapped by Shiv Nath, who worked on a nearby fish farm.

A case was registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (abduction), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station.

The FIR also mentioned the name of his brother Megh Nath, their father and the owner of the fish farm, who allegedly intimidated them.

“In her statement, the girl claimed that she was above 18, but her age on the Aadhaar card was mentioned as 14 years. We will get done the respective tests to ascertain her actual age and will act accordingly,” said Rajesh Kumar, SHO at Raipur Rani police station.