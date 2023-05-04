 Girl snatches gold chain : The Tribune India

Girl snatches gold chain


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A girl allegedly snatched a gold chain from the wife of a retired IPS officer in Sector 33. Complainant was returning home from walk at Terrace Garden when the girl aged around 25, snatched her gold chain and a diamond locket and fled in a white car. She was accompanied by a man. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Bag with Rs 1 lakh stolen from car

Chandigarh: Unidentified persons stole a bag containing Rs 1 lakh in cash and some documents from a car at Mani Majra. Complainant Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Kharar, had gone for some work to Mani Majra and parked his car near Singh Market Smadhi gate. As he went to an optician, around five persons stole the bag lying in the car. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

HP man booked for murder

Zirakpur: The police have booked HP native Sonu Narang on charges of murdering Kapurthala native Monika, who was found dead in a hotel room in Lohgarh on May 1. Victim’s mother Raj Rani of Bholath claimed Sonu and his accomplices poisoned Monika and fled. Monika had come to Zirakpur in search of job four months ago and met Sonu, who promised her to help get a job. Sonu has been booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

Abhimanyu stars in NWCA win

Mohali: Abhimanyu scored a quickfire innings of 98 runs to help Cricket with Nagesh Academy (CWNA) defeat JPSA Cricket Academy by 10 wickets in the 3rd Krishna Devi Memorial North Zone U-25 Cricket Tournament. Chasing 140 runs, Abhimanyu scored 98 runs off 47 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes. Monarch Goyal (40) remained the other notable scorer for the side. Batting first, the JPSA lads scored 140 runs in 34.5 overs with the help of Priyanshu Singh (49) and Pratham Singh (17). Tanmay Latka and Kavya Goyal claimed three wickets each. TNS

Netball players felicitated

Chandigarh: The Netball Sports Promotion Association felicitated the local girls’ team, which won bronze in the 1st Fast5 Senior National Netball Championship. Sourabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports, UT Administration, awarded the winners. The team comprised Vishakha (captain), Harpreet, Nandni, Harpreet Kaur, Parneet, Chetna, Dishu, Geetika, Pushpa, Gurvir, coach Rahul Yadav and manager Ridhi Lata were awarded. The championship was held at Sisana (Haryana). TNS

UTCA meet: 7 get ‘wild card’ entry

Chandigarh: A total of seven players, Kuldeep Sonkar (U-19), Prince Yadav (U-19), Shubham Panchal (U-19), Prince (U-19), Maqsud (U-16), Mohammad Shahban (U-19) and Mohammad Zaid (U-16), have been selected from the Gully Cricket Tournament to attend the state camp. They would get wild card entry in the UTCA domestic tournament starting in May. TNS

Shireen gets warm welcome

Chandigarh: Office-bearers of the Chandigarh Athletics Association welcomed Shireen Ahluwalia, who recently won a team gold medal in the sprint medley relay race at the Asian Youth U-18 Athletics Championship in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), on her return to the city. She practises under the supervision of UT Sports Department Coach Maninder Singh Hira. The association congratulated both. TNS

