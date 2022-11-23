Girls' cricket tourney begins

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 22

Under-17 state-level cricket matches for girls started today at the grounds of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University and BBSB Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib. The competition is being conducted by the Punjab School Education Board.

Sajjan Singh, convener of the tournament, said that teams from all districts of the state were participating in the tournament. The T20 matches will be played on knockout basis till November 25, he said. A six-member committee will select the state team for participation in the national-level tournaments, Sajjan said.

