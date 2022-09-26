Girl’s murder: Congress activists burn Uttarakhand Govt’s effigy

Ambala, September 25
Congress activists, led by Rohit Jain, took out a candle march and burnt an effigy of the Uttarakhand Government here this evening.
Congress leader Rohit Jain said: “The murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand is heartbreaking. The dreams of a girl were shattered by criminals. It is the responsibility of the government to provide security to girls. Not only prompt action but also strict punishment must be given to all accused, who are responsible for the death of the girl”.
Jain said: “Ankita’s murder has exposed the law and order of the state and it also brought out the reality of the BJP government’s ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ jumla. Girls are not safe under the BJP’s rule there. Even the FIR was not registered on time and it suggests that there would have been pressure from the ruling party. The state government has made every technical effort to save the accused till the last moment and weaken the case.”
He alleged that a peaceful state like Uttarakhand was now turning into a refuge for crime under the BJP rule, which is fully protected by this government.
