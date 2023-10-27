GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 26

Thirteen villages and Mani Majra will have geographic information system (GIS)-based manual sweeping from November 27, while for mechanised sweeping, they will have to wait for three more months.

As per the tender, the city Municipal Corporation has to provide a mechanised sweeping machine to the selected agency, Bhumika Pragati, which will operate it. The vehicle will cost about Rs 3 crore. The civic body today received two bids for the same.

The two firms have been found to be eligible in the technical evaluation. Now, the corporation will soon buy the machine from the lowest financial bidder of the two. It will take about three months for the machine to be put on work.

According to the MC, the agency will run the sweeping machine and will be responsible for its insurance as well. The firm will have to return the vehicle to the civic body once the existing contract with the MC is over.

“Mechanical sweeping is to be done on 44 km of the IT park road and some other stretches. It will cover the main roads of 13 villages recently retransferred to the MC and Mani Majra, while the manual sweeping will be undertaken in the inner roads. The tender conditions specify that the MC will provide the sweeping machine. The financial bid for the same has been opened and delivery period is three months,” said an MC official. The corporation said it would procure the machine under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) funds received by it.

Meanwhile, the agency, which bagged the sweeping contract for Rs 26.33 crore per year, will start off with manual sweeping from November 27, i.e. Gurpurab. The cost will be increased by 5 per cent every year. The work entails sweeping, transportation of solid waste, washing of bins and road berms, removal of vegetation on roadside and demolition waste, etc. A control room has to be set up and is to be manned by the firm. Staff and machine deployed will be tracked through a software on a big screen.

At present, manual and mechanised sweeping is held in southern sectors from 31 to 63, including villages and slums.