Give daily report, P'kula pvt labs, doctors told

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 24

Concerned over fever claiming lives in the district, the health authorities today held a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association to discuss the magnitude and gravity of the situation.

Health officials said Dr Rajeev Kapoor, Principal Medical Officer, General Hospital, Sector 6, held a meeting with IMA members and sought their cooperation in dealing with fever cases. He also asked private practitioners, doctors and private laboratories for sending daily reports on dengue patients with their particulars and contact details. He said timely investigation and referral played an important role in checking the rise in dengue mortality rate.

Meanwhile, 28 new cases of dengue surfaced in the district and 20 patients were admitted to government hospitals. Most cases were reported from the Surajpur, Pinjore and Kalka areas.

The district has seen 564 dengue cases this year and most of the patients were children and youth.

A spokesperson of the Health Department said their teams visited 3,662 houses today and found dengue larvae at 92 homes and institutions. Notices were served on their owners under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act-1973. Health teams have visited a total of 1,76,391 houses so far and served notices on 3,845 people.