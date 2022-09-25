Give daily report, P'kula pvt labs, doctors told

Panchkula, September 24
Concerned over fever claiming lives in the district, the health authorities today held a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association to discuss the magnitude and gravity of the situation.
Health officials said Dr Rajeev Kapoor, Principal Medical Officer, General Hospital, Sector 6, held a meeting with IMA members and sought their cooperation in dealing with fever cases. He also asked private practitioners, doctors and private laboratories for sending daily reports on dengue patients with their particulars and contact details. He said timely investigation and referral played an important role in checking the rise in dengue mortality rate.
Meanwhile, 28 new cases of dengue surfaced in the district and 20 patients were admitted to government hospitals. Most cases were reported from the Surajpur, Pinjore and Kalka areas.
The district has seen 564 dengue cases this year and most of the patients were children and youth.
A spokesperson of the Health Department said their teams visited 3,662 houses today and found dengue larvae at 92 homes and institutions. Notices were served on their owners under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act-1973. Health teams have visited a total of 1,76,391 houses so far and served notices on 3,845 people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice-President Harris visit
South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range bal...