Glade One Masters: Rookie Gill sets the bar in Round 1

Chandigarh, March 1
Rookie Vishav Pratap Singh Gill (21) of Chandigarh, riding on the confidence of his creditable third place finish at the PGTI Qualifying School last month, set the bar in Round 1 of the Glade One Masters 2022 with a flawless 4-under 32.
Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan of Delhi shot a 33, another bogey-free effort, to occupy second place at the Glade One Resort & Club. The first two rounds of the event will comprise nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the first two rounds is 36.
Gill said, “I’ve drawn a lot of confidence from my good performance at the Qualifying School last month where I finished third. I was feeling good about my game at the start of the day so I managed to make the most of that positive frame of mind. I missed the cut last week but didn’t let that affect my game too much.”
