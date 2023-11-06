Glowing in festive spirit

Chandigarh, November 5
In view of festival season, Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra kicked off a 15-day event at Sector 17 plaza.
Organised by Business Promotion Council, Sector 17, the festival, aimed at attracting shoppers, will culminate on November 20.
Main highlights include a tunnel of lights, glowing umbrellas at different points, colourful lights on trees.
There will be performances like giddha and bhangra and Rajasthani folk dance. Singers will perform on different occasions.
