Glowing in festive spirit

Chandigarh, November 5

In view of festival season, Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra kicked off a 15-day event at Sector 17 plaza.

Organised by Business Promotion Council, Sector 17, the festival, aimed at attracting shoppers, will culminate on November 20.

Main highlights include a tunnel of lights, glowing umbrellas at different points, colourful lights on trees.

There will be performances like giddha and bhangra and Rajasthani folk dance. Singers will perform on different occasions.