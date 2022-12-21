 Glucocorticoid, zinc supplement caused Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM): Study : The Tribune India

Glucocorticoid, zinc supplement caused Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM): Study

Glucocorticoid, zinc supplement caused Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM): Study

A study published in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM) from 25 hospitals in India, including the PGI here, has found that glucocorticoid use and zinc supplementation in the treatment of Covid-19 were significantly associated with CAM.



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 20

A study published in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM) from 25 hospitals in India, including the PGI here, has found that glucocorticoid use and zinc supplementation in the treatment of Covid-19 were significantly associated with CAM.

A case-control study carried out across 25 hospitals in India, including the PGI, Chandigarh, for the period of January-June last year to evaluate the reasons for a large number of Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM) was conducted.

The study investigated whether Covid-19 treatment practices (glucocorticoids, zinc, tocilizumab, and others) were associated with CAM. As many as 1,733 cases of CAM were enrolled in the study.

The study found cumulative glucocorticoid dose and zinc supplementation, along with elevated C-reactive protein (inflammation in body), and factors such as renal transplantation, diabetes mellitus, diabetic ketoacidosis during Covid spread significantly associated with CAM.

The mortality rate of CAM at 12 weeks was 32.2 per cent. The study has emphasised the judicious use of Covid-19 therapies and optimal glycemic control to prevent CAM.

During the second wave of the pandemic (April–June, 2021), a large number of cases of CAM were reported primarily in India. The explanation for this outbreak of CAM in India had remained unclear. Diabetes mellitus and glucocorticoids (used for treating Covid-19) were then identified as risk factors for CAM.

In this large case-control study, the researchers find that unprecedented rise in the number of CAM cases during the second wave of the pandemic indicates that Covid-19 or its treatment had a role in causing CAM.

The results of the study have strengthened the current recommendation of avoiding glucocorticoid use in Covid-19 patients not experiencing hypoxemia (low oxygen in blood). More critically, the study found that the cumulative glucocorticoid dose is also a contributory factor for CAM. Thus, even in hypoxemic Covid-19 patients, glucocorticoids should be used judiciously.

The wide variation in prescription practice, over-the-counter availability of drugs, and use of different formulations and dosages have established a dose-response relationship between zinc and CAM.

Mucormycosis cases during 2nd Covid wave

During the second wave of the pandemic (April–June, 2021), a large number of cases of Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM) were reported primarily in India. The explanation for this outbreak of CAM in India had remained unclear. Diabetes mellitus and glucocorticoids (used for treating Covid-19) were then identified as risk factors for CAM.

#PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

3
Diaspora

30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

4
Sports

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

5
Punjab

‘Drinking and driving the state’: Harsimrat Badal on Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt

6
Delhi

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

7
Nation

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

8
Haryana

In dense fog, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala escapes unhurt in road accident

9
Nation

Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient

10
Himachal

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh urges PM Modi to have ‘big heart’, ensure support to Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Top News

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...

Amid Covid upsurge in China, Mandaviya calls review meet today

Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today

Send positive samples for sequencing, states told

Former Punjab Chief Minister Channi spents night with Moosewala’s parents at his house in Mansa

Former Punjab Chief Minister Channi spents night with Moosewala's parents at his house in Mansa

Elon Musk agrees to resign as Twitter CEO if he finds 'someone...'

Elon Musk agrees to resign as Twitter CEO if he finds 'someone...'

Chinese aggression another reason to strengthen India-US ties: US lawmakers

Chinese aggression another reason to strengthen India-US ties: US lawmakers

Say China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is y...


Cities

View All

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

Delay in clearance irks flyers at Amritsar airport

Punjab's move to hand over Amritsar's Ram Bagh to clubs draws High Court ire

NAAC score: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 2nd best after Tata institute

Cockfighting, betting rampant in rural areas of Gurdaspur, police on toes

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave, fog bring cheer to wheat growers in Punjab

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 4,735 dog bite cases this year, second among UTs

Auto driver held for stalking radio jockey in Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh among top performers in social progress index

Chandigarh to build 2 green corridors along Patiala ki Rao, N-Choe

AAP to pay ~97 cr for ‘political’ ads: Delhi L-G

AAP to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political' ads: Delhi L-G VK Saxena

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Fog throws rail traffic out of gear in Ludhiana

Jalandhar resident gets 10-year jail for possessing narcotics

Youth dies, one hurt after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Two killed, 4 hurt in furnace blast in Doraha

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Disability certificates to be reverified, staff miffed