GM among 2 injured in blast at Dera Bassi unit

\Mohali, January 13
Two persons were seriously injured in a blast at a herbal products factory at Dera Bassi this afternoon.
Those injured have been identified as general manager Ved Prakash Sharma and assistant general manager Nitin Kumar Saxena. The victims were taken to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.
According to eyewitnesses, the blast occurred at Chereso Life Sciences Private Limited in the Focal Point area of the town around 11 am. A fire also broke out but was put out by the workers.
Fire in boiler led to explosion
- A fire breaks out at Chereso Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Focal Point area, leading to a blast around 11 am
- Welding work was going on when a boiler caught fire, leading to the blast in the boiler’s dryer
- Five workers were present at the time. By the time firemen arrived, blaze had been put out by workers
Welding work was going on in the factory when a boiler suddenly caught fire. Due to the fire, the boiler’s dryer burst. Five employees of the company were present at the spot when the blast occurred.
Assistant Fire Officer Baljit Singh said the fire brigade was informed around 11.30 am, and a team reached the spot soon after, but by then the fire had already been brought under control by the factory management. A residual fire broke out but was extinguished by the firemen.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr Darpan Ahluwalia visited the scene and began an investigation. A forensic team was called in to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.
