 GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues : The Tribune India

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Slammed for waking up late, taking only 20% payment post auction

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

The under-construction building of World Trade Centre Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 14

A day after two major real estate companies developing an upscale residential and a commercial project defaulted on payments to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for site allotment, buyers and flat owners expressed heavy resentment against the government body for failing to safeguard their interest. The future of hundreds of flat owners and commercial space buyers is in jeopardy as their property registration and date of possession were likely to get procrastinated.

The Defaulters

  • In 2015, MB Infra Build Pvt Ltd bought 7.123 acres in Sector 65 in auction for Rs 133.19 crore. It deposited 20% amount of bid price & defaulted on payment
  • Same year, WTC Noida, WTC Chandigarh and Erika Fracon India bought eight acres on Aerocity road for Rs 131.33 crore. It also defaulted on payment.

GMADA has issued a public notice not to purchase any property in both these projects, but existing buyers said it was meaningless as already seven years had passed and people had invested their money.

Around Rs 80 crore is outstanding against the owner of Beverly Golf Avenue in Sector 65 and Rs 103 crore against owners of World Trade Center Chandigarh in Aerocity.

GMADA Chief Administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We will report the matter to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in due course of time. Timely notices have been sent to the firms for not paying the dues. The case is not closed yet. Let the builders come and place before us their payment plan.”

According to the RERA record (2020), there are 1,265 units of offices and retail outlets in the World Trade Centre Chandigarh. The Beverly Golf Avenue has 424 luxury apartments.

Zirakpur realtor Sukhdev Choudhary said, “The government policy is such that you get land worth Rs 100 crores by paying just Rs 20 crores. After that, it is in the hands of builder what he wants to do. The terms and conditions are such that only a ‘big fish’ gets the advantage.”

Local real estate analysts criticised the GMADA’s offer of 20 percent payment after the auction, terming it a flawed concept and the real cause of builders defaulting on payment.

Officials said the rule was tweaked according to situation, adding that in an auction held last month, where e-auction of various properties of GMADA fetched Rs 1,935.88 crore, the companies were asked to deposit around 27 per cent amount of the bidding price after the auction.

“It’s the government that makes the rules, we only implement them,” said Bansal without commenting on the merits and demerits of the rule.

Punjab Against Corruption head Satnam Daun said, “This is not happening for the first time. The licence of M/s Sky Rock Welfare Society was cancelled by GMADA in 2018 after the promoters were booked in more than 80 cases of cheating buyers. The directors of RKM Housing Limited had 30 non-bailable warrants issued against them. GBP directors fled the country after defrauding hundreds of buyers. It was the Jandpur and Sihanpur villages land owners who woke up GMADA to Bajwa Developers Private Limited’s cheating in CLU application. It is high time the government brought these builders and corrupt government officials to the book.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

8
Nation

Power subsidy: LG's approval pending, people to get inflated bills from Monday: Delhi Power Minister Atishi

9
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

10
Nation

One should stand like rock during critical situations: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Asad Ahmed's body reaches Prayagraj; Atiq's family attending funeral is negligible

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...

In a first for state, Chief Minister celebrates Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza

Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border

Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

Chandigarh to construct 150 bus queue shelters by Aug

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali