GMADA moves to acquire land; farmers oppose

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 7

Landowners of Siau and Matran villages opposed the Greater Mohali Development Authority’s (GMADA) move to take possession of 1,765 acres of land under the land pooling scheme. Kamaljit Singh Baidwan, a resident, said, "In some cases, letters of intent (LOI) have not been issued till now. No compensation or details have been provided for the leftover land in the area. GMADA, along with the police, is forcibly taking land from us. They should first clear all the dues with proper documentation for compensation before taking possession of the land.”

The officials said the process of acquiring possession of 1,765 acres of land across 17 villages has begun and will be completed soon. —TNS

