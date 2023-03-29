GMADA razes 5 illegal colonies

Dera Bassi, March 28
Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has started action against five colonies being developed in villages of the region. The regulatory branch of the authority today demolished constructions at around five under-construction colonies in the villages of Kheri, Sundra and Mor Lakhkri.
The team demolished a couple of roads, sewerage lines, electricity poles and under-construction houses in these colonies. Officials said they had issued notices to the developers and instructed them to stop the illegal construction immediately.
