GMADA reserves land for old-age home

Mohali, October 11
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi today said that GMADA has reserved 2.92 acres of land in Sector 78 to build an old-age home. This land is to be handed over for free to the Social Welfare Department. GMADA has sent a letter regarding this to the concerned department and the Deputy Mayor.
Bedi said that he had requested that the Punjab government build old-age homes in every district. Except Hoshiarpur, there is no government old age home anywhere in Punjab, he claimed.
He added that he filed a public interest petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014 when officials from the government did not give him the expected answer. The case was settled in 2020 on the basis that the governments of Punjab and Haryana filed affidavits stating that Punjab would build old-age homes in each district by 2022 and Haryana by 2024.
GMADA has now reserved 2.92 acres of land and asked the Social Welfare Department to respond to this letter within 30 days. Bedi said that he has also met the Director, Social Welfare Department, in this matter, and he is hopeful that the construction of the old age home in Mohali will start soon.
S. Chaudhary, former president of the Senior Citizens Association, said this will provide relief to a large number of such elderly people.
