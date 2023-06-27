GMADA set to allot 550 units at Purab Premium Apartments

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 26

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is coming up with a scheme to allot 550 Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88.

GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta stated that around a month’s time had been given for submitting applications. The scheme would start on June 30 and close on July 31.

The authority was offering a total of 550 apartments, including 130 type-I units priced at Rs 54 lakh each, 200 type-II of Rs 80 lakh each and 220 type-III apartments at Rs 1.01 crore each, revealed the chief administrator.

The apartments being offered are ready to move. The possession will be given to the allottees on the payment of only 25 per cent of the total price. All apartments in the project are north-east facing and open on two sides so that the occupants could enjoy cross-ventilation and natural light throughout the day.

The Purab Premium Apartments project has come up on 37 acres and is centrally located. It is easily accessible from the international airport, the District Administrative Complex and renowned educational and health institutes. It is an inhabited project as more than 650 families are already residing here.

Leading banks have been associated in the scheme for the sale of scheme brochures as well as acceptance of application forms. The brochures could also be purchased from Single-Window Service Counter in the PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62.