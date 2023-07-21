GMADA to recarpet roads at Mohali entry, exit points

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 20

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority will undertake recarpeting of roads at the entry and exit points of the city.

Senior officials of the MC and GMADA attended a meeting on various development issues of the city at PUDA Bhawan today. GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta presided over the meeting.

The engineering wing of the MC informed Gupta that some internal and sector-dividing roads of Mohali city were in need of recarpeting as it had been more than five years that these roads were laid. They further said upgradation and repair of central verge of a few roads was also required.

