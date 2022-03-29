GMADA to start work on new township 'Aerotropolis' on Zirakpur-Banur road

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, March 28

Giving new hope to the people to build their dream house the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to build the new 1,653 acre township, “Aerotropolis”, which would be the extension of Aerocity, in May this year.

This is the seventh independent township to be launched by GMADA at a cost of Rs 33,000 per square yard. The township is to come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road. As many as 8,500 residential plots ranging from 100 sqyards to 2,000 sqyards would be offered in four pockets – A, B, C and D – of the township.

We will launch the project in May this year at a cost of Rs 33,000 per square yard. We are hopeful that in a month’s time, the court will decide the issue of 250 acres. —A senior GMADA official

According to information, GMADA has already issued letters of intent (LOI) for around 1,000 acres. It has also sent to court the cases of landlords of 250 acres as they had got their land registered after the notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act. The Act pertains to preliminary notification for acquiring land and calling objections from landowners.

A Delhi-based architecture studio has been hired to develop the project for GMADA will be paying Rs1.70 crore.

GMADA is acquiring the land for the project in Bakarpur, Rurka, Safipur, Matran, Siaun, Manauli, Patton, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Naraingarh, and Chhat villages. Earlier, GAMADA had announced land compensation for 1,600 acres in these villages in February last year. Out of this, 1,400 acre land is privately owned, while the remaining belongs to panchayats. The compensation ranges from Rs1.82 crore to Rs4 crore per acre, a highest provided by GMADA till date.

A senior GMADA official associated with the project said they would launch the scheme in May this year at a cost of Rs33,000 per square yard. He said they were hopeful that in a month’s time, the court would decide the issue of 250 acres.

He further said GMADA had started the process of land acquisition for Aerotropolis in May 2017 and already floated tenders for the construction of outer roads. Even cutting of trees on the acquired land had already started, he added.

Out of the total 1,653 acres, landowners of 1,456 acres have applied for land pooling. Through the land pooling scheme, owners will be provided residential or commercial plots instead of monetary compensation in lieu of their land.

