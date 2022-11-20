GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 19

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora ordered a slew of measures to upgrade road infrastructure and beautify Mohali, the model city of the state.

Chairing a meeting to improve the deteriorating road infrastructure and other civic facilities, Arora asked GMADA officials to chalk out a plan to remove bottlenecks on congested roads, besides submitting a detailed survey report on widening/four-laning of three roads where problem of traffic congestion is prevalent. The three roads are Kumbra Chowk to Bawa White House, Mohali village to YPS Chowk and Sector 62/63/50/51 Chowk to Sector 65/48 (Golf Range).

Arora also asked the officials concerned to explore the feasibility where new roundabouts can be constructed to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city.

It was decided that GMADA would extend financial help to the Municipal Corporation, Mohali, to buy four road sweeping machines to keep the city neat and clean. He asked the officials to set up a facility management service centre at Aerocity for the upkeep of infrastructure.

Arora also ordered to launch an anti-encroachment drive against violators.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha, PUDA Chief Administrator Apneet Riyait, Mohali DC Amit Talwar, GMADA Chief Administrator Amandeep Bansal, MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur, Punjab Chief Town Planner Pankaj Bawa and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Roads to be widened