GMCH-32 in Chandigarh mandates RTPCR test for admitted patients in wake of rising Covid cases in China

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh’s Sector 32 announced to take various measure to increase the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) testing for Covid-19.

The testing has been made mandatory for all patients kept in emergency wards, who are in either in observation or admitted.

"It should also be mandatorily done in all patients admitted through OPDs, on admission. However, the current practice of Negative RAT test for admission/procedures will continue. Patients coming to OPDs with flu like symptoms should be asked to get the RTPCR test done. They should be sent to screening OPD for the same. However, such patients should be provided all necessary OPD treatment after taking due precautions, "stated an order by the Medial Superintendent.

All health care workers have also been asked to take precautionary measures and wear face masks, practice frequent hand washing/sanitization and maintain social distance.

“All HODs and others are requested to instruct the faculty/staff to implement these instructions with immediate effect," added the order.

